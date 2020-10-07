You are here

Muhyiddin tests negative for Covid-19

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 8:27 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday, after a minister who attended a high-level meeting chaired by the premier on Saturday contracted the virus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday, after a minister who attended a high-level meeting chaired by the premier on Saturday contracted the virus.

Mr Muhyiddin, along with 13 ministers and...

