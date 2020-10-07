Muhyiddin tests negative for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday, after a minister who attended a high-level meeting chaired by the premier on Saturday contracted the virus.
Mr Muhyiddin, along with 13 ministers and...
