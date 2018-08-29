You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Myanmar dam overflow displaces thousands

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 10:44 PM

doc71nyntmyuk11hoz159zk_doc71nyeis7amfalbaxlrk.jpg
A flooded area after a dam breach is seen near Swar township in Myanmar, August 29, 2018.
REUTERS

[BAGO Myanmar] A major effort was under way to reach thousands of people trapped in their homes after a dam swollen by monsoon rain overflowed early Wednesday in central Myanmar, officials said.

A surge of water inundated the rural flatland in Bago region after the Swar Chaung dam spillway, which regulates the release of water, collapsed due to heavy seasonal rain.

AFP reporters in Kayin village described how some people waded through chest-deep water to get to higher ground.

Many others remained trapped in their half-submerged homes as rescuers worked into the night to try to ferry residents out.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No casualties have yet been reported but more than 12,600 people have taken shelter in about 30 temporary camps, Ministry of Social Welfare director Phyu Lae Lae Tun told AFP.

"There are more than 14,000 households and some 63,000 people affected by the waters," she said.

The torrent also fractured part of a bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay highway linking Myanmar's two biggest cities.

Deputy Minister for Construction Kyaw Linn told reporters the bridge's supporting towers were sinking.

"We will get divers to go down and check after the water levels recede," he said.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, under mounting international pressure to face international justice following a damning UN report this week on the Rohingya crisis, was quick to arrive at the scene on Wednesday morning.

"We have to work together," he said. "The spillway will not be able to be controlled until the water flow stops."

The deluge comes just weeks after heavy monsoon rains pummelled Myanmar, causing widespread flash floods that forced some 150,000 people to flee their homes.

Southeast Asia's annual monsoon season runs from around June to November.

Regional neighbour Laos was hit badly last month when heavy rainfall caused the collapse of a dam. At least 35 people were killed, scores went missing and thousands more languished in shelters.

The $1.2 billion Xe-Namnoy dam - a joint venture between South Korean, Thai and Laotian firms - collapsed on July 23 after heavy rains, unleashing a barrage of water that swept away entire villages in the country's south.

The communist country has since suspended its hydropower strategy to become the "battery of Asia" by damming rivers and selling electricity to its neighbours.

AFP

Government & Economy

Argentina asks IMF for early release of standby funds

US Q2 GDP growth revised up to 4.2%

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

German consumers cautiously optimistic for September: poll

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening