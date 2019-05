The two, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, were mobbed by media as they stepped out of Yangon's notorious prison after spending more than 500 days in detention.

[YANGON] Myanmar freed two Reuters journalists who had been jailed for their reporting on the Rohingya crisis from prison Tuesday following a presidential amnesty, according to video from the agency.

AFP