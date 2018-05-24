You are here

Home > Government & Economy

N Korea says 'completely' dismantled nuclear test site

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 9:13 PM

file709shr4zewn5e8rm40h.jpg
North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test facility is shown in this DigitalGlobe satellite image in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, May 23, 2018.North Korea said it had fully demolished its only known nuclear test site on Thursday.

[SEOUL] North Korea said it had fully demolished its only known nuclear test site on Thursday, with a series of planned detonations that put the facility beyond further use.

"The Nuclear Weapons Institute of the DPRK held a ceremony for completely dismantling the northern nuclear test ground on May 24... to ensure transparency of the discontinuance of nuclear test," the institute said in an English language statement carried on the state-run KCNA news agency.

DPRK is the abbreviated version of the country's official name.

"Dismantling the nuclear test ground was done in such a way as to make all the tunnels of the test ground collapse by explosion and completely close the tunnel entrances, and at the same time, explode some guard facilities and observation posts on the site," the statement added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The institute said two of the tunnels in the mountain were "ready for use for carrying out very powerful underground nuclear tests at any time" before they were destroyed.

No leakage of radiation had been detected at the site during the demolition, the statement added.

AFP

Government & Economy

MAS warns against phishing threat

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer

Nearly half of big firms in the Asia-Pacific have been victims of financial crime: report

China's Li welcomes German investment as Merkel arrives in Beijing

North Korea slams 'ignorant and stupid' Pence, renews summit threat

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_GO-JEK_240518_56.jpg
May 24, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening