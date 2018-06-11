You are here

Home > Government & Economy

N Korea's Kim visits Singapore's sky bar, gardens in surprise evening tour

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 11:38 PM

kim-at-gardens-by-the-bay.jpg
He joined Singapore's foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, who tweeted a selfie with a smiling Kim and Singapore Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, against a backdrop of flowers with the hashtag #Guesswhere.

[SINGAPORE] Reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un went on an evening tour of Singapore on Monday, posing with city-state officials at a tropical garden before visiting an infinity pool atop a landmark waterfront hotel, to the surprise of guests.

Mr Kim arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday aimed at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and missiles in exchange for economic incentives and security guarantees.

The young North Korean leader is staying under heavy guard at a city centre hotel and had not appeared in public on Monday until about 9 pm, when one of his security officials buzzing about the hotel lobby shouted "It's all ready!".

Mr Kim suddenly emerged in his trademark Mao-style suit to walk out to his black limousine, accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, and aides.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reuters staff around the city tracked his motorcade, which included bus loads of security personnel and aides, escorted by dozens of Singapore police officers on motorbikes.

His first stop was a park with futuristic, tree-shaped installations, Gardens by the Bay, which also boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest indoor waterfall in the world.

He joined Singapore's foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, who tweeted a selfie with a smiling Kim and Singapore Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, against a backdrop of flowers with the hashtag #Guesswhere.

Mr Kim then stopped at the Marina Bay Sands hotel for a look out over the bright city lights from its rooftop garden and infinity swimming pool.

Surprised guests enjoying the relative cool of the tropical evening took pictures of a waving Kim with their cameraphones.

On the way back to his hotel, Mr Kim walked along a promenade near the Merlion.

Mr Kim's trip to Singapore is his furthest journey he has made since taking power in late 2011 upon his father's death.

He has made two trips to China since March to meet President Xi Jinping, and held summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and May in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas.

His excursion out of the hotel caused a big stir with guests who were told to get behind a barricade while dozens of North Korean security men and Singapore police officers and government officials blocked off the lobby.

"Oh my God, is Kim Jong Un coming?" shouted one guest, shortly before he appeared to set off for his evening jaunt. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Qatar takes UAE to UN human rights court over boycott

Fed, ECB to tighten policy in tandem

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore Business Federation, Enterprise Singapore lead business mission to East Africa

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
5 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

US president meets PM Lee at Istana, says Trump-Kim summit will 'work out nicely'

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Capella_110618_66.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening