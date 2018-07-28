You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nafta teams ready to 'start solving' stalled issues: Mexico

Sat, Jul 28, 2018 - 9:43 AM

[WASHINGTON] Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that the negotiating teams for the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) are ready to kick off talks again after they stalled last month.

Nafta talks between the United States, Mexico and Canada had stalled since June when the United States imposed tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum. Both countries responded with levies on products including US pork, ketchup and Kentucky bourbon.

"I think we have agreed on the process and the method on how to start solving from the less complex to the most complex issues and that's the way we're approaching this," said Mr Guajardo, who is in Washington for talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

Mexico and the United States agreed on Thursday to step up talks on updating Nafta in hopes of reaching an agreement on major issues by August, after Mr Guajardo had what he described as "constructive" and "very positive" talks with Mr Lighthizer and Mr Kushner.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said in Mexico City on Friday that he hoped the accelerated talks would allow for a deal in August.

Asked if Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will join the talks soon, Mr Guajardo said: "What I am expecting is that we have to engage with Canada, either two bilaterals, one trilateral, whatever we agree to."

Ms Freeland visited Mexico on Wednesday and she and Mr Guajardo insisted that Nafta remain a trilateral pact, in response to Mr Trump's suggestion that he could seek a bilateral deal with Mexico.

Mr Guajardo was joined in Washington by Jesus Seade, whom Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tipped as his lead trade negotiator.

Mexico's government said in a statement that teams from both nations would continue to work over the coming days to prepare for an upcoming ministerial meeting.

"Nafta talks seem to be entering another wave of optimism now that the Mexican election has been decided ... But we should not rush to pop the champagne just yet," Fernando Murillo, senior economist for Oxford Economics, said in a note to clients.

"Nafta talks have gone through several painful waves of optimism and pessimism over the last year, and it is still unclear how the contentious issues, which include automotive rules of origin, five-year sunset provision, and dispute settlement process will be sorted out," he added.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump administration working on consumer data privacy policy

Trump 'open' to Moscow visit

Trump hails US economic growth spurt, promises more ahead

Unemployment inches up as better economy lures more back to labour force

China eyes infrastructure boost to cushion growth amid trade war

SAP launches infocomm-tech 'university'

Editor's Choice

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

BT_20180728_NRBRUNCH28P1_3514212.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Brunch

Ultra-long haul flights take off

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
3 Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo
4 Teck Guan Ville collective sale with Tee Land called off due to cooling measures
5 Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

bp_sgretail_270718_75.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Central area retail rents, prices resume slide after short recovery

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Strong net absorption of office space in first half

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening