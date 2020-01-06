You are here

Nair & Co, PK Wong & Associates merge to form full-service law firm

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 10:25 AM
The new firm, PK Wong & Nair, will be jointly led by co-managing directors Mark Wong (left) and Suresh Nair (right).
PHOTO: PK Wong & Nair

TWO Singapore law firms, boutique dispute resolution and insolvency law firm Nair & Co and mid-sized law firm PK Wong & Associates, have merged to form a full-service law firm called PK Wong & Nair.

The new entity, which now has a total of 23 lawyers, will be jointly led by co-managing directors Suresh Nair and Mark Wong.

Mr Nair, the managing director of Nair & Co, founded the firm - known for its work in dispute resolution, restructuring and insolvency and employment-related matters - in 2017.

Mr Wong, meanwhile, was the managing director and director in charge of PK Wong & Associates' corporate and commercial department.

PK Wong & Associates was previously a member of the EY Global Network from 2014 to 2018, before becoming fully independent again on July 1, 2018. The firm's work includes corporate, mergers and acquisitions, employment and data protection law and disputes/insolvency.

Mr Wong said the addition of Nair & Co's disputes team will complement PK Wong & Associates' existing disputes capabilities. It will also provide Nair & Co's clients with corporate and commercial capabilities.

The new entity is a member of First Law International, a global legal network of independent law firms worldwide covering more than 100 jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific, the UK and the US.

