Najib, Rosmah and 'gift givers' to be quizzed soon in 1MDB probe, no arrests so far: Police

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be called up by the police in connection with the ongoing investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Police Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh said the couple's alleged "gift givers" will be called in as well.

"We will call them up soon for questioning. However, we need to call other persons of interest as well first.

"So far, we have recorded more than 30 statements pertaining to the investigation," he told a press conference on Wednesday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

On the possibility of arrests being made in the case, Datuk Seri Amar said there were none so far, adding that he was not aware of rumours behind the "arrest" of the former premier on Tuesday night.

Commenting on the largest seizure in Malaysian history, Datuk Seri Amar said he and his officers were shocked over the total amount.

Earlier in the press conference, it was revealed that the cash and items seized from residences linked to Mr Najib amounted to between RM900 million and RM1.1 billion.

Datuk Seri Amar said it took police from May 21 to June 25 to ascertain the value of the cash and items seized.

He said that more than 12,000 pieces of jewellery - comprising 2,200 rings, 1,400 necklaces, 2,100 bracelets, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras - were seized.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK