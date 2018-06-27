You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Najib, Rosmah and 'gift givers' to be quizzed soon in 1MDB probe, no arrests so far: Police

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 3:25 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR]  Malaysia's former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be called up by the police in connection with the ongoing investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Police Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh said the couple's alleged "gift givers" will be called in as well.

"We will call them up soon for questioning. However, we need to call other persons of interest as well first.

"So far, we have recorded more than 30 statements pertaining to the investigation," he told a press conference on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On the possibility of arrests being made in the case, Datuk Seri Amar said there were none so far, adding that he was not aware of rumours behind the "arrest" of the former premier on Tuesday night.

Commenting on the largest seizure in Malaysian history, Datuk Seri Amar said he and his officers were shocked over the total amount.

Earlier in the press conference, it was revealed that the cash and items seized from residences linked to Mr Najib amounted to between RM900 million and RM1.1 billion.

Datuk Seri Amar said it took police from May 21 to June 25 to ascertain the value of the cash and items seized.

He said that more than 12,000 pieces of jewellery - comprising 2,200 rings, 1,400 necklaces, 2,100 bracelets, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras - were seized.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Government & Economy

Chinese firms cash in on Xinjiang's growing police state

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

Airbnb, Uber woes show Japan does not share easily

Pentagon chief Mattis reduced to carrying out orders he dislikes

China's robust industrial profits keep trade war risks at bay for now

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-goods2706.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

ST_20170807_KGBEER07X_3329874 (1).jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening