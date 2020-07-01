You are here

Najib's 1MDB trial on hold for by-election

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 4:54 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] The 1MDB trial for Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak has been put on hold, allowing him to join the political campaign at an upcoming by-election and deliver a speech when parliament sits.

The judge agreed to continue the proceedings on July 17, after Najib's lawyer submitted a request to vacate the trial on Thursday due to a foreign ministry meeting he had to attend.

The lawyer then requested a later resumption to let Najib join the Chini by-election campaign this week and attend a parliament session set to begin July 13.

The trial revolves around corruption and money-laundering charges involving US$681 million that appeared in Najib's personal bank accounts. The accusations are linked to his role in 1MDB, the Malaysian state fund that's at the centre of global investigations.

BLOOMBERG

