You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Najib's corruption trial to start in February

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 8:00 PM

file6u5lgakbi931ju4fs123.jpg
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's trial on corruption charges related to a massive financial scandal that led to his shock election defeat will start in February, a court said Friday.
AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's trial on corruption charges related to a massive financial scandal that led to his shock election defeat will start in February, a court said Friday.

Najib, 65, will stand trial for criminal breach of trust, money laundering and power abuse linked to billions of dollars allegedly looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

The former leader, who is free on bail, has been hit with seven charges so far, including three for money laundering lodged on Wednesday over claims he pocketed 42 million ringgit ($10.3 million) from a former unit of 1MDB.

These are in addition to the charges he faced last month after he was first arrested - three for criminal breach of trust and a separate count that he abused his position to take the money.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Najib has denied all the charges.

Malaysia's new government, under Najib's 93-year-old former mentor Mahathir Mohamad, is probing the corruption allegations involving 1MDB - which was set up and overseen by Najib - in an audacious fraud that spanned the globe.

High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali set the trial dates from February 12-28 and from March 4-29.

State prosecutors said they expect to call around 50 witnesses.

Najib is facing a long time behind bars if found guilty - the money-laundering charges carry maximum jail terms of 15 years each, while the other four charges carry sentences of 20 years each.

The money-laundering charges allege 42 million ringgit(S$14.09 million) stemming from illegal activities was transferred to Najib's bank accounts between December 2014 and February 2015.

All the charges relate to fund transfers from SRC International, an energy company that was originally a subsidiary of 1MDB.

The sums involved are just a fraction of the US$681 million that was mysteriously transferred to Najib's personal bank accounts several years ago, sparking uproar in Malaysia.

Najib, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and his allies are accused of using the plundered money to buy everything from US real estate to artworks and a luxury yacht that was recently handed over to Malaysia.

Najib's lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Wednesday that the toppled leader believed the case was driven by politics.

"I am confident of a fair trial for my client, but my client thinks this is a political prosecution," Muhammad Shafee told reporters.

The US Department of Justice, which is seeking to recover items allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB cash in America, estimates that US$4.5 billion in total was looted from the fund.

Following Najib's election loss in May, police seized a vast trove of items - including expensive handbags and jewellery - from properties linked to him with an estimated value of up to US$273 million.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK economy rebounds but services end quarter on a weak note

Japan PM Abe on track for extended term despite rival's bid

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

Indonesia’s Jokowi to partner with cleric in bid for second term

Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
4 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening