You are here

Home > Government & Economy

National Enquirer bought Bezos texts from girlfriend's brother: report

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 12:43 PM

BP_Jeff Bezos _190319_31.jpg
The National Enquirer bought revealing messages between Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his then-secret girlfriend for US$200,000 from her brother, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The National Enquirer bought revealing messages between Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his then-secret girlfriend for US$200,000 from her brother, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Enquirer accessed the text messages, and in January reported that Mr Bezos had an extramarital affair with former news anchor and entertainment reporter Lauren Sanchez - a leak that led to his divorce.

In February, Mr Bezos accused the tabloid's publisher American Media Inc - led by David Pecker, who has been described as a close friend of Bezos critic President Donald Trump - of trying to blackmail him over lurid photos.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Michael Sanchez sold the text messages, citing people familiar with the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Sanchez told the newspaper he did not want to "dignify" the reporting on the deal and called it "old rumours," it reported.

Security consultant Gavin de Becker, who was investigating the leak for Mr Bezos, previously told The Daily Beast that "strong leads point to political motives" - and that he was interested in Michael Sanchez, a vocal supporter of Trump with links to his inner circle, as a possible perpetrator.

Mr Bezos, the world's richest person, owns The Washington Post, a frequent target of Mr Trump as he assails the US media as "enemy of the people" and a source of fake news. The billionaire, his newspaper and Amazon are all regular targets of the president on Twitter.

AFP

Government & Economy

Mahathir says some Malaysian state-owned entities may be listed

Time for North Korea to take concrete steps: Moon adviser

Hong Kong's weak dollar is victim of surging China stocks

Trump and Deutsche Bank: US$2b in loans, a wary board and colourful bankers

Parts of US Midwest deluged in historic deadly floods

New Zealanders give up guns after massacre, but some face blowback

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
3 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

file73yp5tkfgn61aiufrmtf.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Real Estate

Former HUDC estate Braddell View to launch en bloc sale with S$2.08b reserve price

BP_SINGAPORE Airlines_190319_25.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

BP_Sheng Siong_190319_24.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on Sheng Siong with 'sell'

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening