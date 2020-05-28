You are here

LABOUR RESTRUCTURING

National Jobs Council could drive a rethink of Singapore's skills and labour profile

Observers say such a panel can spot skills gaps and launch training more quickly; digital skills will probably be a focus, as will developing skills that are portable across sectors
Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The National Jobs Council will help Singapore sharpen workforce planning in a post-coronavirus world, observers told The Business Times.
Singapore

THE National Jobs Council will help Singapore sharpen workforce planning in a post-coronavirus world, observers told The Business Times.

Still, their views were mixed on how the labour market profile, and the skills needed in the future economy, could be changed by the...

