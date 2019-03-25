You are here

National Wages Council seeks public feedback on wage, employment-related issues

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 12:10 PM

SINGAPORE'S National Wages Council is asking for public feedback on wages and employment-related issues which it will consider as it develops annual guidelines on these matters.

The council - which comprises employers, worker and government representatives - will meet in April and May to develop these guidelines. Feedback should be shared by April 15 for it to be considered.

The National Wages Council is chaired by DBS chairman Peter Seah, who has been at the helm since 2015.

In its deliberations on wage recommendations, the council considers factors such as Singapore's economic performance, as well as the domestic and global economic outlook, said the Manpower Ministry in a media release.

Singapore's economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation and productivity growth are also taken into account, it said.

Last year, the council raised the basic monthly pay threshold for workers it gives quantitative guidelines for to S$1,300, up from S$1,200, and recommended that this group be given built-in wage increments of between S$50 and S$70.

It also proposed - for the first time - that companies with productivity gains in the previous year give them a one-off bonus of between S$300 and S$600, either in a lump sum or over several payments.

For other workers, the council did not specify any amount or proportion for the bonus.

The guidelines came after healthy growth in the Singapore economy of 3.6 per cent in 2017. Labour productivity, measured as real value added per worker, also rose 4.1 per cent in that year.

Last year, Singapore's economy grew 3.2 per cent, and labour productivity grew 2.5 per cent.

Feedback can be sent by e-mail to the council's secretariat at nwc_secretariat@mom.gov.sg

It can also be mailed to:

National Wages Council
c/o Manpower Planning and Policy Division
18 Havelock Road #07-01
Singapore 059764

The fax number is 6534 4840.  

