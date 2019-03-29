You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nations must help economic 'roadkill': Buffett

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 6:50 AM

BP_Warren Buffett _290319_32.jpg
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Thursday that wealthy countries are obliged to take care of victims of the fast-moving global economy who become "roadkill."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Thursday that wealthy countries are obliged to take care of victims of the fast-moving global economy who become "roadkill."

Some companies and workers inevitably become obsolete in a changing capitalist economy, and jobs move to other industries, improving quality of life over time, Mr Buffett said at a charity event in Texas.

"You do take care of the people that for one reason or another can become - it's a terrible term, but it's true - roadkill in an economy," the Berkshire Hathaway chief said.

Asked about General Motors' plans to close some auto factories, Mr Buffett, known as "Oracle of Omaha", said some people will always become "uneconomic in a world economy."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He noted that Berkshire Hathaway started out as a textile company in New England with 2,000 workers, half of whom spoke only Portuguese, but the mills have all closed.

"A rich country can take care of... the relatively few who are dislocated and I think that's the obligation of a rich country," he said.

He said he is "100 per cent for free trade" but the enormous benefits of can "ruin the lives" of older workers and others who cannot retrain or relocate.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at GM chief Mary Barra for the plant closures, but Mr Buffett said she is doing a "sensational job" for the automaker.

GM last week announced a US$1.8 billion investment creating 700 new US jobs, and said it has openings for nearly all of the 2,800 workers impacted by the plant closures.

AFP

Government & Economy

Venezuela: Maduro regime strips Guaido of public office

UK businesses voice anger at Brexit deadlock

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: EDB's 2019 game plan for Singapore

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

Keppel Electric leads power retail rivals to SP Services

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening