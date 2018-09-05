You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nauru blasts 'insolent' China envoy at stormy Pacific summit

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 11:05 AM

NAURU-PACIFIC-SUMMIT-034120.jpg
Nauru's president has labelled China's top diplomat at the Pacific Islands Forum "insolent" and accused him of trying to use Beijing's might to bully the tiny island nation.
PHOTO: AFP

[YAREN, Nauru] Nauru's president has labelled China's top diplomat at the Pacific Islands Forum "insolent" and accused him of trying to use Beijing's might to bully the tiny island nation.

President Baron Waqa's outburst followed a tense exchange at the summit he is hosting on Tuesday when China's Du Qiwen attempted to address a meeting about climate change but Mr Waqa refused to let him speak.

Mr Du and the Chinese delegation then stormed out, with Mr Du reportedly striding around the room to emphasise his displeasure before leaving.

Mr Waqa, whose country backs Taiwan over arch-rival China in the battle for diplomatic recognition, had already angered Beijing before the summit began in a row over visas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nauru refused to stamp entry visas into Chinese diplomatic passports, instead saying it would only process their personal passports.

While seemingly a minor detail, it provoked threats of a boycott from other PIF members, many of whom receive development aid and concessional loans from Beijing.

Mr Waqa, whose country has a population of just 11,000 and covers an area of 21 square kilometres, was unfazed about finding himself at loggerheads with the world powerhouse.

He accused Mr Du of trying to throw his weight around and not respecting the fact that national leaders at the meeting outranked him and deserved to be heard first.

"He insisted and was very insolent, and created a big fuss, and held up the meeting of leaders for a good number of minutes, when he was only an official," Mr Waqa told a press conference late Tuesday.

"Maybe because he was from a big country he wanted to bully us."

The exchange highlighted sensitivities over Beijing's rising influence in the Pacific, where China provided an estimated US$1.78 billion in aid to island nations between 2006-16.

REPORTER DETAINED

The "soft power" wielded by Beijing has alarmed Australia and New Zealand, with both countries boosting their own aid programmes in a bid to maintain influence in a region they regard as their backyard.

China does not belong to the PIF but is one of 18 countries that attends as a "dialogue partner" for discussions with member nations.

Meanwhile, a New Zealand journalist who was taken into police custody for interviewing an asylum-seeker has disputed the official account of her treatment.

Nauru officials insisted TVNZ reporter Barbara Dreaver was not detained and "voluntarily accompanied" police, but Ms Dreaver said this was not the case.

"For the record, I did not voluntarily accompany the police," she said.

"They ordered me to turn off the camera, confiscated my phone for 3-4 hours, told me I had breached visa conditions, said they were taking me to police station and ordered me into the police vehicle.

"They were professional throughout the entire process but it was not voluntary."

The plight of about 900 refugees held on the island under Australia's hardline immigration policies has threatened to overshadow the summit, despite attempts by Nauru authorities to control visiting journalists.

Ms Dreaver's PIF accreditation was initially revoked but she said Wednesday it had been given back to her.

"Just got reinstated at the Pacific Islands Forum. Now I can do my job," she tweeted.

AFP

Government & Economy

BCA working with developers on 'super low energy' buildings with launch of new green rating

'Crazy Poor Middle Easterners'

Singapore competition panel clarifies airline alliance pacts review, introduces streamlined process

Mahathir says foreigners can buy Forest City units, but will not get residential visas

Damning Woodward book depicts 'crazytown' Trump White House

Argentina in talks with IMF to speed up crisis loan

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

BT_20180905_JQIP_3552165.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Startups

Singapore a hub to value, monetise intangible assets: Indranee

nz-sgx-040918 (1).jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Invacom, Sunningdale Tech, Falcon Energy, Vicom, Mapletree Logistics Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening