You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths for second day in a row: Johns Hopkins tally

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 9:20 AM

nz_nyc_080477.jpg
The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8.30pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8.30pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).

The record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths (slightly higher than the previous day's toll of 1,939) brings the total number of US fatalities to 14,695. The US death toll now exceeds that of Spain, which has suffered 14,555 deaths, but has not surpassed Italy, whose toll stands at 17,669.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bank of Korea keeps rates unchanged, awaits effects of last easing

Trump says would like to reopen US economy with a 'big bang'

Australian police seize black box in raid on virus-hit cruise ship

US pharmacies authorised to test for coronavirus

Bank of Japan to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens: sources

Cats can catch coronavirus, study finds, prompting WHO investigation

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.32...

Apr 9, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Korea keeps rates unchanged, awaits effects of last easing

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank kept the policy interest rate unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected,...

Apr 9, 2020 08:51 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Keppel, SGReit, Huationg, AMTD International

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Apr 9, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says would like to reopen US economy with a 'big bang'

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to reopen the US economy with a "big bang"...

Apr 9, 2020 08:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Huationg Global's chairman, executive directors take 20% pay cut amid Covid-19

CATALIST-LISTED civil engineering firm Huationg Global on Wednesday night said its chairman and two executive...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.