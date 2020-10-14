You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Negative rates 'not a game of bluff': RBNZ official

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 12:19 PM

[SYDNEY] Negative rates in New Zealand are a real possibility and there are no concerns yet that such rates would be problematic for banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

Asked if the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) was merely using the threat of negative rates to put downward pressure on the New Zealand dollar, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said the guidance was not "a game of bluff".

Speaking via video link to a Citigroup conference in Sydney, Mr Hawkesby said he was aware of the "strong scepticism", particularly in Australia, but reiterated that policymakers were serious about negative rates as a policy option.

The RBNZ has repeatedly said negative interest rates were under consideration as commercial banks were being operationally readied to deploy them, if needed.

The RBNZ has held its official cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent since a larger-than-expected cut in March while pledging to do more to support the virus-ravaged economy.

SEE ALSO

SGX and NZX to explore global dairy derivatives partnership

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

New Zealand fell into its deepest economic recession on record in the second quarter, data showed last week, although the contraction was slightly less severe than analysts had expected.

Asked if there could be financial stability risks associated with negative rates including the potential for a debt bubble, Hawkesby replied that a "very weak" labour market was a bigger concern.

Mr Hawkesby said "effective lower bound" on rates - the point beyond which further reduction in policy becomes less productive - was an evolving concept and would ultimately depend on the retail deposit curve.

The economy had surprised on the upside recently, he added, although there was still a lot of uncertainty about the outlook, meaning monetary policy will stay stimulatory for a long time to come.

"The economy is still on life support to some extent," he said. "And, given the outlook, the economy will require continued policy support."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 12:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Top battery makers in talks over US$20b Indonesia EV plans

[JAKARTA] Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and LG Chem, two of the world's top producers of batteries for...

Oct 14, 2020 11:59 AM
Government & Economy

Thai protest brought forward over disruption fears

[BANGKOK] Thai anti-government protesters hurriedly brought forward a demonstration in Bangkok on Wednesday, saying...

Oct 14, 2020 11:57 AM
Consumer

South Korea food delivery giants rev up rider race amid coronavirus boom

[SEOUL] In South Korea, some of the world's biggest food delivery firms are scrambling to surf an estimated US$4...

Oct 14, 2020 11:45 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan, Citi wary of economic grind, but ease from gloomiest outlook

[NEW YORK] TWO of the biggest US banks are gaining confidence that the pandemic won't send the economy into a...

Oct 14, 2020 11:37 AM
Government & Economy

The world needs integration, inclusive growth, and to seize the digital economy: Chan

THE global economy faces a fundamental choice between integration or fragmentation, said Minister for Trade and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

Singapore GDP contraction slows to 7% in Q3, propped up by manufacturing

Jobs targeted at foreign labour, poor attitudes behind traineeship mismatch

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for