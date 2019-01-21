Negotiations on government shutdown, US-China trade likely to move market

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
US stocks skyrocketed last week after reports that Washington and Beijing were close to a trade agreement, but mixed earnings and the ongoing partial government shutdown could cause the rally to pause this week.
After what strategists said was an unsustainable bout of pessimism in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg