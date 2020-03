US senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday.

"We have a deal," Mr Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on a stimulus package expected to be worth US$2 trillion.

REUTERS