Nepal reports South Asia's first confirmed case of deadly virus

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 - 8:08 AM

At least 26 people have been killed by the previously unknown Sars-like coronavirus. Cases have been reported in half a dozen countries, including the United States.
PHOTO: AFP

[KATHMANDU] Health authorities in Nepal on Friday confirmed that a student who returned from Wuhan, China tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first South Asian country to report the deadly disease.

The 32-year-old student arrived in Nepal on Jan 9, and entered the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu four days later after running a fever and reporting trouble breathing, hospital spokesman Anup Bastola told AFP.

The health ministry confirmed the case in a statement.

"The results of a sample, sent to Hong Kong, have returned positive," Dr Bastola told AFP.

"He was discharged after recovery. We are monitoring the patient and he and his family members are healthy. So are all the health workers in the hospital," Dr Bastola said.

Nepal's health ministry also said in a statement that surveillance has been increased at the airport, "and suspicious patients entering Nepal are being monitored with correct manpower and equipment".

At least 26 people have been killed by the previously unknown Sars-like coronavirus. Cases have been reported in half a dozen countries, including the United States.

AFP

