Nepalese man visiting family in Singapore is sole Covid-19 community case

[SINGAPORE] There was one locally transmitted Covid-19 case reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Nov 30).
The patient is a 35-year-old Nepalese man who is in Singapore on a short-term visit pass. He was allowed entry into the country to visit his family members who are...
