Netanyahu aide diagnosed with coronavirus, unclear if Israeli PM affected

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 2:50 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[JERUSALEM] An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday, but it was not immediately clear if the 70-year-old leader had been exposed or his work affected.

"We will take action in accordance with Health Ministry directives," an official said, announcing the diagnosis of the parliamentary aide, whom Israeli media described as being in good condition.

The Health Ministry generally requires 14-day self-isolation and possible coronavirus testing for anyone deemed to have been in proximity with an infected person.

Israeli media said the aide had been present at a parliament session last week attended by Mr Netanyahu as well as opposition lawmakers with whom he is trying to build an emergency coalition government to help address the coronavirus crisis.

Israel has reported 4,247 cases and 15 fatalities. With the Health Ministry warning that the dead could eventually number in the thousands, Mr Netanyahu was due on Monday to convene officials on Monday to discuss a proposed lockdown of some of the country.

Mr Netanyahu was tested for coronavirus as a precaution on March 15, his office said. The result was negative.

REUTERS

Europe gets no respite from lockdowns after deadly weekend

Quick takes: MAS carefully nipped Singdollar strength in the bud, analysts say

Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for 6th day

Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

National Wages Council recommends lower MVC or 10% of basic pay, if cuts needed

Germany bets on South Korean model in coronavirus fightback

