You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New arbitration group to raise Singapore's profile in international arbitration, dispute resolution

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 5:25 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Singapore Business Federation (SBF), also known as ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Singapore, has established a new arbitration group as part of its broader aim to promote the interests of the Singapore business community, and to raise Singapore's profile as a hub for international arbitration and dispute resolution.

"This announcement marks a milestone for Singapore as it reinforces the country's reputation as a gateway city for international trade, and one of the most preferred seats of arbitration worldwide," SBF said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The ICC Singapore Arbitration Group will assemble an array of domain experts - comprising both local and foreign arbitration practitioners, academics and counsels - to address the topic of ICC Arbitration and Amicable Dispute Resolution Services (ADR), SBF noted. 

In addition, it will work with the relevant stakeholders to represent the Singapore business community, promote ICC arbitration and other dispute resolution services within the region, as well as further develop the expertise of the regional dispute resolution community, SBF said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Smitha Rajan Menon, partner at WongPartnership LLP Singapore, and Singapore representative to the ICC International Court of Arbitration, will chair the group, while Andrew Yeo, partner at Allen & Gledhill LLP, will serve as vice-chair. 

The new group will also have a core committee to set its agenda, and a selection committee of arbitrators to nominate arbitrators for cases referred to the SBF.

Set up in April last year, the ICC Arbitration Case Management Office in Singapore has already administered its first 100 cases.

SBF CEO Ho Meng Kit added that Singapore continues to be one of the top 10 places in the world for arbitration, and that the group's launch will provide a further boost to ICC arbitration here. 

Individuals interested to find out more about the new arbitration group may contact the SBF at iccsingapore@sbf.org.sg.

Government & Economy

Bank of Thailand holds key rate as growth weakens, baht surges

Businesses have adjusted to trade war, becoming more upbeat: AmCham Singapore poll

MinLaw seeks public feedback on proposed changes to International Arbitration Act

China can fish in Philippines' exclusive waters, Duterte says

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Masters of what universe? Central bankers in a bind as G20 bickers over trade

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses have adjusted to trade war, becoming more upbeat: AmCham Singapore poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening