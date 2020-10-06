New bill to ease hassle for small firms seeking to restructure or wind up

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WITH the number of financially distressed companies expected to rise as debt moratoriums wear off, the government is seeking to make it easier for micro and small enterprises to restructure their debts or wind up their business.
A bill will be introduced in Parliament...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes