You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New coronavirus can survive on surfaces for hours: study

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 8:17 AM

rk_labtest_180320.jpg
The novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in the air for several hours, according to a US-government funded study published on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in the air for several hours, according to a US-government funded study published on Tuesday.

Scientists found that the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease had similar levels of viability outside the body to its predecessor that caused Sars.

This means that factors like greater transmission between people with no symptoms might be why the current pandemic is far greater than the Sars outbreak of 2002-2003.

The new paper was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and carried out by scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), University of California, Los Angeles and Princeton.

The new coronavirus was detectable for up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, and for up to 24 hours on cardboard.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on stimulus against virus

The team used a nebuliser to simulate a person coughing or sneezing, and found that the virus was detectable for three hours in the air.

The study was first posted on a medical pre-print website last week before it was peer-reviewed, and attracted much attention, including some criticism from scientists who said that it may have overstated the airborne threat.

The virus is predominantly transmitted by respiratory droplets and in this form it is viable for only a few seconds after a person coughs or sneezes.

Critics questioned whether a nebulizer accurately mimicked a human cough or sneeze.

The team behind the NEJM study performed similar tests on the Sars virus, finding the two viruses behave similarly.

But their similar viability fails to explain why the novel coronavirus pandemic has infected close to 200,000 people and caused almost 8,000 deaths, while the Sars epidemic infected about 8,000 and killed nearly 800.

"This indicates that differences in the epidemiologic characteristics of these viruses probably arise from other factors, including high viral loads in the upper respiratory tract and the potential for persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 to shed and transmit the virus while asymptomatic," wrote the researchers.

SARS-CoV-2 is the technical name for the new coronavirus.

The findings affirm guidance from public health professionals regarding social distancing, avoiding touching the face, covering your cough or sneeze, and frequently disinfecting objects using cleaning sprays or wipes.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore remains the most expensive city for expatriates: survey

Australia orders citizens not to travel abroad

Avoid taking ibuprofen for Covid-19 symptoms: WHO

Venezuela asks IMF for US$5b aid over coronavirus

France reports 27 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Cruise ship stranded off South Africa coast over virus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore remains the most expensive city for expatriates: survey

SINGAPORE held on to its first-place seat as the world's most expensive city for expatriates for the seventh...

Mar 18, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on stimulus against virus

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as the US and European governments...

Mar 18, 2020 08:13 AM
Government & Economy

Australia orders citizens not to travel abroad

[SYDNEY] Australia ordered its citizens on Wednesday to halt all overseas travel in an unprecedented move designed...

Mar 18, 2020 08:07 AM
Government & Economy

Avoid taking ibuprofen for Covid-19 symptoms: WHO

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization recommended on Tuesday that people suffering Covid-19 symptoms avoid taking...

Mar 18, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Venezuela asks IMF for US$5b aid over coronavirus

[CARACAS] President Nicolas Maduro asked the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday for a US$5 billion loan to help...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.