You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New ECB chief Lagarde criticises Germany for low spending

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 6:13 PM

doc77r9dophrch1lgyvp231_doc761shn648q01ckuhfl2d.jpg
Eurozone countries running budgetary surpluses such as Germany should increase spending to shore up slowing growth in the eurozone, incoming European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.
AFP

[PARIS] Eurozone countries running budgetary surpluses such as Germany should increase spending to shore up slowing growth in the eurozone, incoming European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.

Ms Lagarde told France's RTL radio that whereas eurozone members had successfully coordinated their fiscal policies to save the bloc during the 2008/2009 sovereign debt crisis, "since then the countries which have budgetary space have not really made the necessary efforts."

She said that "countries with chronic budget surpluses like the Netherlands and Germany and a few others in the world" should loosen their purse strings to help overcome the "current imbalances".

The former IMF chief, who will take over from outgoing ECB head Mario Draghi on Friday, called on those countries to increase spending in infrastructure, education and innovation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She also echoed French President Emmanuel Macron's repeated calls for greater budgetary solidarity among the 19 countries that share the euro currency, calls that received a cool response in Germany, the Netherlands and other northern European countries.

SEE ALSO

Lagarde wants to end ECB infighting, Spiegel reports

"We share a currency but we're not sharing much in terms of budgetary policy at the moment," she said.

She said it was "regrettable" that the eurozone did not yet have a common budget.

Eurozone finance ministers earlier this month agreed on the basic terms of a small eurozone budget that falls short of Mr Macron's ambitious goals.

It has yet to be approved by eurozone leaders.

Inspired by the bailout programmes for Greece, Portugal and Ireland, the 17-billion-euro tool only helps governments that deliver politically difficult reforms, such as loosening hiring and firing rules, slashing pensions or privatising state companies.

AFP

Government & Economy

Thai king fires royal guards for 'adultery'

Bridging intention-action gap vital for sustainable development in Singapore: Refinitiv

New digital shopfront for Singapore terminal, marine services to boost port efficiency

Singapore tourism receipts down 1.3% in Q2 despite rise in arrivals

Schneider Electric commits S$16m to build Singapore firms with global potential

Singapore's wage growth could ease as labour market softens: MAS

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 05:36 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.21...

Oct 30, 2019 05:30 PM
Banking & Finance

Some brokerages in Singapore hit by DDOS attacks last week

SOME brokerages in Singapore were hit with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks last week, which resulted in...

Oct 30, 2019 05:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines to share flight revenue, expand routes in new tie-up

THE national flag carriers of Singapore and Malaysia have proposed a new wide-ranging partnership, subject to...

Oct 30, 2019 04:53 PM
Government & Economy

Thai king fires royal guards for 'adultery'

[BANGKOK] Thailand's king has sacked four royal guards, two of them for "adultery", in a fresh wave of palace purges...

Oct 30, 2019 04:36 PM
Stocks

European stocks diverge at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets diverged at the open on Wednesday, with London dipping one day after British...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly