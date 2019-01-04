You are here

New Employment Claims Tribunals portal allows users to have disputes mediated online

[SINGAPORE] From Jan 7, people involved in an employment dispute will be able to file their claims online instead of having to go to the State Courts.

They may also be able to resolve their disputes on the go, through new online negotiation and mediation services.

These are part of the new Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT) online filing module, said the State Courts in a media release on Friday.

The ECT can hear both statutory and contractual salary-related claims for up to S$20,000, or up to S$30,000 if the dispute has been mediated by the unions.

Through the site, users can register settlement agreements, file dispute claims, submit documents, select a preferred court date and pay filing fees, for example. They may also be notified of case developments and hearing dates by SMS and email.

Using the e-negotiation service, they can try to reach an amicable settlement without going to court. For example, when a settlement offer is made, the claimant will be notified to log on and consider the offer or make a counter offer.

If the parties agree to e-mediation, the ECT will schedule an online chat session with a court mediator.

The new online services can be accessed with a SingPass or CorpPass. People not eligible for either of these can apply for a Community Justice and Tribunals System (CJTS) Pass. The State Courts said that the CJTS online platform is secured and confidential.

If the parties are still unable to reach a settlement, the case will proceed to the case management and hearing stages of the employment claims process.

Nearly 1,700 cases have been filed with the ECT since it opened on April 1 in 2017. As of Nov 30 last year, 94 per cent of the cases have been concluded, said the State Courts. Seven in 10 of the concluded cases were resolved at the case management conference stage.

Giving a further update, the State Courts said three in 10 individuals who filed claims at the ECT were professionals, managers and executives.

The top three types of employment claims were for non-payment or short-payment of salary or allowance (74 per cent), overtime payment (34 per cent) and salary in lieu of notice (31 per cent). Each claim may include more than one type of employment dispute.

Before going to the ECT, parties must register their claims and go through mediation at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), set up by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation. Only disputes unresolved after mediation may be referred to the tribunals.

