New government network of 1,000 parcel locker stations for Singapore's logistics firms

THE Singapore government is launching a nationwide network of parcel lockers - accessible to all logistics firms - with the aim of having a locker station within five minutes' walk of every Housing Board block by end-2022, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann in the ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Tuesday.

Starting from late 2020, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will roll out locker stations in HDB estates, MRT stations, and community centres, with the aim of 1,000 stations by end-2022.

The network will be owned by the IMDA, and complements existing commercial parcel lockers and doorstep deliveries.

In Singapore, around 200,000 parcels are delivered daily, with e-commerce projected to grow at 12 to 20 per cent annually over the next five years, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran noted earlier. He added: "We must enhance Singapore’s last-mile delivery infrastructure."

This is where the nationwide parcel locker network comes in, building on an earlier Locker Alliance pilot. Apart from greater access for residents, merchants and logistics service providers will also enjoy greater delivery efficiency, which may result in more competitive delivery prices for consumers, said Ms Sim.

The IMDA has received support from e-commerce marketplaces such as Qoo10 and Shopee, as well as logistics service providers like Qxpress. The IMDA will also partner SingPost to leverage the latter's postal service experience.