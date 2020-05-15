You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

New high of 1,164 Covid-19 patients discharged; 752 new cases identified

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_dorm_150520.jpg
Another daily high of 1,164 cases were discharged on Thursday, even as 752 new Covid-19 cases were identified.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Singapore

ANOTHER daily high of 1,164 cases were discharged on Thursday, even as 752 new Covid-19 cases were identified.

This is the third time this week that the number of cases discharged has exceeded new patients.

The new cases are made up of one Singaporean, one...

