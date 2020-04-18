You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New high of 942 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, majority are work permit holders in dorms

Sat, Apr 18, 2020 - 3:45 PM

[SINGAPORE] A new high of 942 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore was confirmed on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 5,992.

The majority of these cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The number of local cases has continued to decline, with 14 Singaporeans and permanent residents among the cases confirmed on Saturday.

The MOH said that further details on confirmed cases will be released on Saturday night.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

US doctor charged with fraud over role in selling 'Covid-19 treatment packs'

China mandates coronavirus tests for key public workers leaving Wuhan

In Denmark, the rarest of sights: Classrooms full of students

Australia sees 3 new coronavirus deaths as government urges app installation

China reports 27 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 4,632 after data revisions

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 18, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

[BANGKOK] Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior...

Apr 18, 2020 02:55 PM
Government & Economy

US doctor charged with fraud over role in selling 'Covid-19 treatment packs'

[NEW YORK] Federal prosecutors this week charged a Southern California doctor with selling coronavirus treatments...

Apr 18, 2020 02:42 PM
Government & Economy

China mandates coronavirus tests for key public workers leaving Wuhan

[SHANGHAI] China ordered on Saturday that anyone in Wuhan working in certain service-related jobs must take a...

Apr 18, 2020 02:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore giant oil trader Hin Leong, units fight for 'survival' as creditors come knocking

RUNNING out of luck with creditors and facing mounting distress, Singapore's giant oil trader Hin Leong Trading (HLT...

Apr 18, 2020 02:03 PM
Government & Economy

In Denmark, the rarest of sights: Classrooms full of students

[LOGUMKLOSTER] The cluster of red brick buildings in a remote part of southern Denmark looks unremarkable from the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.