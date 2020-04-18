New high of 942 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, majority are work permit holders in dorms

[SINGAPORE] A new high of 942 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore was confirmed on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 5,992.

The majority of these cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The number of local cases has continued to decline, with 14 Singaporeans and permanent residents among the cases confirmed on Saturday.

The MOH said that further details on confirmed cases will be released on Saturday night.

THE STRAITS TIMES