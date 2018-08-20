You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
New highs if trade war ceasefire talks advances
Bulls will look for confirmation of accelerating US economic growth in Target's earnings report, used-home sales and durable-goods orders
THIS week, the bull market in US stocks will officially tie the longest-lived stock-market advance in history, further fuelling a debate over how much longer it can survive.
Unless the Standard & Poor's 500 records a drop of more than 20 per cent before Friday, the current bull market
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg