New innovation park, steering committee for Singapore agri-tech sector

FOOD and agri-technology is a new growth sector and potential export industry that Singapore is entering, with an upcoming 18 hectare innovation park in Sungei Kadut and a multi-agency steering committee, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said in his ministry's Committee of Supply on Monday.

Noting that the food and agri-tech sector is a US$5 trillion global industry, Dr Koh said: "Our good innovation climate, our strong talent base, reputation for food safety and strategic location position us very well to capture a slice of this industry, particularly here in Asia."

The vision is for Singapore to be an urban agriculture and aquaculture technology hub, "with a food production model that can be exported to the region", he added.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is working with local and overseas industry players to develop the first phase of the new Agri-Food Innovation Park, which will be ready from the second quarter of 2021 with potential for future expansion. The park will bring together high-tech farming, and research and development (R&D) activities, including indoor plant factories, insect farms and animal feed production facilities.

Dr Koh is also leading a multi-agency team looking at how to support the agri-tech industry in the areas of industry and enterprise development, R&D, manpower and regulations.