You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Italian economy minister vows to stay in euro, cut debt level

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Rome

ITALY'S new government has no intention of leaving the euro and plans to focus on cutting debt levels, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Sunday, looking to reassure nervous markets.

In his first interview since taking office a week ago, Mr Tria told Corriere della Sera newspaper that the coalition wanted to boost growth through investment and structural reforms rather than via deficit spending. "Our goal is (to lift) growth and employment.

"But we do not plan on reviving growth through deficit spending," Mr Tria said, adding that he would present new economic forecasts and government goals in September.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These will be fully coherent with the objective of continuing on the path of lowering the debt/GDP ratio," he said, confirming that he aimed to meet existing 2018 and 2019 debt reduction targets.

Italian government bonds have come under concerted selling pressure in recent weeks on fears that the new government will embark on a spending splurge that it can ill-afford.

Investors also worry that euro-sceptics within the administration might look to push heavily indebted Italy out of the eurozone. Mr Tria, a little-known economics professor who is not affiliated to any party, said the coalition was committed to remaining within the single currency.

"The position of the government is clear and unanimous. There is no question of leaving the euro," he said. "The government is determined to prevent in any way the market conditions that would lead to an exit materialising. It's not just that we do not want to leave, we will act in such a way that the conditions do not get anywhere near to a position where they might challenge our presence in the euro."

The coalition is made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League. Both parties have called in the past for Italy to leave the euro and they initially nominated as economy minister a man who had called Italy's entry into the single currency an "historic error".

The nomination of Paolo Savona was eventually withdrawn under pressure from President Sergio Mattarella, but he was appointed instead to the position of European Affairs Minister. REUTERS

Government & Economy

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted: PM

Mahathir woos Japanese investors in bid to move away from China

German Finance Minister suggests EU-wide jobless insurance scheme

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech
5 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening