New links for Singapore firms to innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 10:29 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

A PLATFORM connecting corporates with technology start-ups and a private-sector committee to help Singapore firms tap infrastructure opportunities were among the initiatives launched at the FutureChina Global Forum and Singapore Regional Business Forum on Monday.

The two-day forum brings together the flagship events of Business China and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) respectively, for the first time. 

The Singapore-China Open Innovation Platform will promote collaboration across a network that includes government agencies, large corporates, start-up communities including institutes of higher learning, venture capital players, and manufacturers, across Singapore, China and Asean.

The SBF Infrastructure Committee aims to complement the efforts of government-led Infrastructure Asia. It will have an initial focus on projects in four sectors - utilities, transport, telecommunications and the built environment - across Asean and South Asia.

At Monday's opening ceremony, Business China also launched the FutureChina Regional Executive Programme to train talent from Singapore, China and Asean, with a focus on the Belt and Road; and signed several Memoranda of Understanding to provide internship opportunities for Singaporeans in China.

Asean is one of the key topics in the joint forum. In his opening speech at the event, guest-of-honour Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean laid out how Asean-China cooperation can be strengthened, based on three key principles of global interaction: commitment to an inter-connected world, to open and free trade, and to international law.

He highlighted opportunities such as the Master Plan on Asean Connectivity 2025 - suggesting that China's Belt and Road initiative could play a role in the plan - and the Asean Smart Cities Network, encouraging Chinese and Asean-based companies to reach out to the 26 pilot cities for collaborations. 

