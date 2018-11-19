You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New machine aims to end India's sewer death shame

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 6:31 PM

doc72u0q5p7c8ydqtge1oi_doc72typm5abdj1kyv2mbj7.jpg
Indian workers scrub a sewer cleaning machine on a truck before its unveiling during an event to celebrate World Toilet Day in New Delhi on November 19, 2018.The machine launched by Sulabh injects high pressure water into the tunnels and tanks and then collects the waste with a mechanical bucket operated from ground level.
AFP

[NEW DELHI] Hundreds of "manual scavengers" die each year cleaning out sewers in cities across India but a machine unveiled for Monday's World Toilet Day could help to end that tragic record.

Thousands of mostly low-caste Indians are employed in one of the world's dirtiest jobs unclogging human waste from underground pipes.

More than 1,300 have died, mainly suffocated, in the past three years, according to the Sulabh International charity.

The men are called "manual scavengers" because they mainly scrape the waste with their bare hands without any protective gear or masks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The machine launched by Sulabh injects high pressure water into the tunnels and tanks and then collects the waste with a mechanical bucket operated from ground level.

A remote control inspection camera generates high-resolution images of the sewer system.

Bindeshwar Pathak, the Sulabh International founder, said that forcing humans into the sewers was "demeaning".

"We hear so often the tragic news about sewer workers losing their lives," he said.

"This machine can safely clean the waste matter and it will gradually make manual scavenging redundant.

"With this machine we hope no person will die in the sewers any more."

Indian lawmakers have passed several laws aiming to stamp out the age-old practice of manual scavenging, the latest in 2013. But many scavengers are still used through subcontractors.

In rural areas, women "scavengers" clean out primitive non-flush toilets with basic tools, although the practice is now on the wane.

Mr Pathak also unveiled a giant Indian-style toilet pot to raise awareness about sanitation in a country where some 150 million people do not have home toilets.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce

China expands ban on waste imports

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

UK business morale hits lowest since at least 2009: IHS Markit

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

AK_Ascott_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening