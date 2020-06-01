New measures for foreign workers, dorm operators, employers from June 2

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FOREIGN workers, their employers and dormitory operators must comply with a slew of measures before they are allowed to return to work after Singapore's "circuit breaker" period comes to an end on June 1.
Among the measures, dorm operators have to implement tight entry...
