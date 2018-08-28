You are here
FUTURECHINA GLOBAL FORUM AND SINGAPORE REGIONAL BUSINESS FORUM
New moves linking Singapore firms to China, Asean
Key initiatives launched to increase the scope and depth of collaboration and for S'pore firms to tap opportunities
Singapore
A PLATFORM connecting corporates with technology startups and a private-sector committee to help Singapore firms tap infrastructure opportunities are among the initiatives being launched at the two-day FutureChina Global Forum and Singapore Regional Business Forum, which began
