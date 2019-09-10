You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New popup initiative helps local retail and food companies test out Asian markets

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 8:51 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

President Halimah with Jumain Sataysfaction at Singaporium Manila.JPG
President Halimah with Jumain Sataysfaction at Singaporium.
Enterprise Singapore

MORE local retail and food companies will be expanding into new markets in Asia, as part of a new pop-up initiative by Enterprise Singapore that allows them to set up dedicated retail spaces in major shopping centres over a period of one week to two months.

The first pop-up of the series, Singaporium, was officially launched by President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday in Manila, the Philippines.

From September 2019 to February 2020, over 60 local lifestyle and consumer companies will have the opportunity to reach about 2.8 million overseas consumers in Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo and Jakarta. Some 80 per cent of them, or 48 companies, will be testing new markets for the first time.

This aims to help Singapore companies take the first step in their internationalisation journey, said the government agency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Through these pop-ups, retail, food manufacturing and food services companies will be able to expand brand visibility and test market receptivity over a period of time via a structured platform. By reaching end consumers directly, companies can gather valuable customer insights and refine price points, said the government agency.

Enterprise Singapore will also facilitate business discussions between companies and interested industry stakeholders to seed potential partnerships.

Ted Tan, deputy CEO of Enterprise Singapore, noted that going global is a key driver for companies to scale up and grow their business, with Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines consistently ranked among the top 10 countries that local companies have expressed interest to venture into.

“Enterprise Singapore, through our market knowledge and extensive overseas networks, will connect these companies with the right partners who have established channels for distribution, product promotion and proven business models, so that our consumer brands can penetrate into these markets successfully,” he said.

Government & Economy

First-time HDB buyers get Enhanced CPF Housing Grant; higher income ceiling for eligible buyers

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Seeking support, HK's Joshua Wong meets German foreign minister

Thai opposition calls on Cabinet member to clear his name

Thailand keeps value-added tax at 7% for another year

How the ECB could boost the eurozone economy

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc771m85vezvm1egvex9gt_doc75n6a4dvk2hsil2i5vq.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Government & Economy

First-time HDB buyers get Enhanced CPF Housing Grant; higher income ceiling for eligible buyers

file7719v3g9i47a343yhag.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly