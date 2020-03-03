You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New scheme to get Singapore mid-career professionals into tech-related jobs

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 12:58 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

A NEW programme will train and place Singapore's professionals aged 40 and above in tech-related jobs, regardless of whether they have a background in infocommunications and technology.

This was announced Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran during the ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Tuesday.

Part of the tripartite TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative which began in 2016, the pilot TeSA Mid-Career Advance programme works with participating firms to hire and train such mid-career Singapore citizens.

These workers will be employed in a paid job while attending company-led training. Prior tech experience is not needed, but trainees must commit to completing the full training programme and meet the firms' hiring requirements.

The programme will provide funding support for trainees' monthly salaries, training fees, the cost of living allowances, as well as economy airfare for those selected to participate in overseas attachments.

SEE ALSO

SMEs to get digital access to overseas opportunities, more Industry Digital Plans

Firms will also get support from the Infocomm Media Development Authority in developing the training programme. They will have to hire participating trainees for up to 24 months.

For a start, S$70 million has been set aside for the new programme. Ten companies have already come on board, offering about 500 job opportunities. These span across many fields and roles, "both tech and tech-lite": ranging from data analysts, cybersecurity engineers and cloud computing engineers to business analysts, project managers and sales specialists, noted Mr Iswaran.

Over the next two to three years, the aim is to place another 2,000 Singaporeans in companies through TeSA Mid-Career Advance.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 12:58 PM
Garage

RF Fund Management eyes US$50m fund for fintech, proptech investments in Asia

RF Fund Management, a subsidiary of financial group RF International, is setting up its inaugural US$50 million...

Mar 3, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe says ready to top up fiscal spending if coronavirus hits economy

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday his government was ready to deploy further fiscal...

Mar 3, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

SMEs to get digital access to overseas opportunities, more Industry Digital Plans

SINGAPORE'S small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get access to overseas opportunities without having to go...

Mar 3, 2020 12:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on IREIT Global with 'buy', S$0.92 target price

RHB Research has initiated coverage on IREIT Global, a Europe-focused property trust, with a "buy" call and a target...

Mar 3, 2020 12:03 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Chan Chun Sing calls on landlords to 'do their part' as tenants clamour for lower rents

SINGAPORE’S major landlords should “do their part together” amid the business impact of the Covid-19 outbreak,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.