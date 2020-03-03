New scheme to get Singapore mid-career professionals into tech-related jobs

A NEW programme will train and place Singapore's professionals aged 40 and above in tech-related jobs, regardless of whether they have a background in infocommunications and technology.

This was announced Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran during the ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Tuesday.

Part of the tripartite TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative which began in 2016, the pilot TeSA Mid-Career Advance programme works with participating firms to hire and train such mid-career Singapore citizens.

These workers will be employed in a paid job while attending company-led training. Prior tech experience is not needed, but trainees must commit to completing the full training programme and meet the firms' hiring requirements.

The programme will provide funding support for trainees' monthly salaries, training fees, the cost of living allowances, as well as economy airfare for those selected to participate in overseas attachments.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Firms will also get support from the Infocomm Media Development Authority in developing the training programme. They will have to hire participating trainees for up to 24 months.

For a start, S$70 million has been set aside for the new programme. Ten companies have already come on board, offering about 500 job opportunities. These span across many fields and roles, "both tech and tech-lite": ranging from data analysts, cybersecurity engineers and cloud computing engineers to business analysts, project managers and sales specialists, noted Mr Iswaran.

Over the next two to three years, the aim is to place another 2,000 Singaporeans in companies through TeSA Mid-Career Advance.