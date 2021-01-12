You are here

Home > Government & Economy
NEW LEGAL YEAR

New Senior Counsel appointed from public, private and academic sectors

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

BT_20210112_KNSENIORCOUNSEL_4402434.jpg
(From left) Goh Yihan, dean of the Singapore Management University's (SMU) School of Law; Abraham Vergis, founder and managing director of Providence Law Asia; and Kristy Tan, senior director of the AGC's advocacy group.
PHOTOS: SINGAPORE ACADEMY OF LAW

Singapore

THREE Senior Counsel have been appointed for the new legal year, including a managing director of a boutique law firm, a legal eagle in the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and a law academic.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon announced the appointments for Abraham Vergis, founder and managing director of Providence Law Asia; Kristy Tan, senior director of the AGC's advocacy group; and Goh Yihan, dean of the Singapore Management University's (SMU) School of Law, at the opening of Legal Year 2021 on Monday.

The trio join the elite ranks of Singapore's equivalent of Britain's Queen's Counsel, who at the latest count stand at 91.

In a media conference before their appointments were announced, the three newly-minted Senior Counsel spoke of their interest in mentoring young legal practitioners and aspiring lawyers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Vergis, who spent 13 years at Big Four firm Drew & Napier before starting up his own firm in 2012, said he hopes to encourage young lawyers to be more "creative" in their approach to law, noting that he practises now in a boutique law firm. Providence Law Asia specialises in cross-border dispute resolution.

"I think my appointment is meaningful to people insofar as they come to realise that there is more than one way to make it to Senior Counsel... You don't have to follow the conventional way to make it," said the 46-year-old, who also previously served as chairman of the Law Society's Criminal Legal Aid Scheme committee.

Ms Tan, 39, was called to the Singapore Bar in 2005 and made equity partner of Big Four firm Allen & Gledhill eight years later. She joined the legal service in 2018 and now oversees the AGC's conduct of litigation and dispute matters in civil, commercial, criminal and public law.

Ms Tan said she hopes to continue to excite young lawyers and to demonstrate different possibilities in the practise of law.

Prof Goh, also 39, served as a Justices' law clerk and assistant registrar at the High Court before entering academia. Further to his role as dean at the SMU's School of Law, Prof Goh also sits on the boards of the Singapore Institute of Legal Education and the Singapore Judicial College.

Prof Goh said he hopes to inspire aspiring lawyers through his day-to-day teaching, as well as to nurture the next generation of legal academics in faculties across the country.

The Senior Counsel scheme in Singapore was established in 1997. Applications are made personally. The past year's applications were reviewed by a committee comprising five High Court justices, including Chief Justice Menon, as well as attorney-general Lucien Wong. Senior Counsel wear silk robes in court, which is why the elite appointment is often referred to as "taking the silk".

READ MORE: AGC reviewing training for prosecutors

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for