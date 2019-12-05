You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New tax rules for foreign companies with Indonesian online business

Firms with significant economic presence now treated as tax residents
Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA says overseas companies that have a significant presence in its booming Internet economy must appoint a representative in the country and pay all applicable taxes, according to a new regulation made public on Wednesday.

Indonesia's Internet economy is the largest and fastest-growing in the region, on track to cross the US$130- billion mark by 2025.

The new regulation, effective immediately after it was passed on Nov 25, calls for foreign-based companies that actively trade in goods or services electronically in Indonesia to be considered as equal to having a physical presence in the country and thus, must follow all tax rules accordingly, a copy of the regulation obtained by Reuters showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This applies to all companies that meet certain criteria, including generating significant traffic from Indonesia or reaching a certain number of transactions in value or in volume, according to the regulation. No details were given.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia's anti-graft agency warns of risk of Chinese investment

Such companies will be required to appoint a representative within Indonesia's jurisdiction who can act on its behalf, it said.

"This was designed to create a fair, if we can't have a level, playing field," said Susiwijono Mugiharso, Secretary of the Economic Affairs Ministry.

"All this time we have only been a market. But now, if they are actively capitalising on our market, they must also be present here," he said.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Nov 22 she would file a bill in parliament this month that would allow authorities to recognise any big Internet company with significant economic presence as an Indonesian tax resident, who must pay value-added and corporate taxes.

The Indonesian E-Commerce Association also welcomed the measure, describing the move as fair to local players, its chairman Ignatius Untung said.

"The old tax rules are no longer relevant in the current conditions," Mr Untung said.

The new regulation also covers broader rules for local online businesses, such as requiring them to protect customer data, provide customer service and to share data with authorities for statistical purposes.

The Indonesian government is struggling to meet its tax revenue target this year due to falling export earnings. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Mega projects to fuel Singapore's long-term tourism

France's Bollore opens S$100m high-tech facility in Jurong

Cross Island Line to run under nature reserve

A decade in tourism

Firms move legal battles from protest-hit Hong Kong in fresh setback for business

Iswaran rolls out S$20m fund, partnerships to boost media hub status

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 05:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps 3% on US stockpiles drop; further Opec output cuts seen

[NEW YORK] Oil prices surged more than 3 per cent on Wednesday on expectations that Opec and allied producers would...

Dec 5, 2019 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares jump 1% as report revives US-China trade optimism

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced back from a four-day slump on Wednesday, lifted by a report that Beijing and...

Dec 5, 2019 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Dominant US service sector slows in November

[WASHINGTON] Activity in the US service sector, which makes up lion's share of the world's largest economy, slowed...

Dec 5, 2019 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson stresses US ties in Huawei decision

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday emphasised the importance of intelligence ties with the United...

Dec 4, 2019 11:58 PM
Government & Economy

Qatar, Saudi edge towards diplomatic thaw despite hurdles

[DOHA] The Saudi monarch's personal invitation to Qatar's emir to take part in a Gulf summit in Riyadh next week is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly