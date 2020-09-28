You are here

New York City authorities worry over neighborhood coronavirus hotbeds

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 12:50 PM

Coronavirus infection rates have increased at "an alarming rate" in several New York neighborhoods, particularly among the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, city health authorities warned Sunday, threatening to sanction certain schools if they fail to comply with anti-virus regulations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

