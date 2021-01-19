New York governor asks Pfizer to directly sell Covid-19 vaccine doses

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BENGALURU] New York Governor Andrew Cuomo asked Pfizer Inc chief executive Albert Bourla on Monday if the state could buy Covid-19 vaccine doses directly from the US drugmaker.
Pfizer, however, told Reuters that such a proposal would first require approval by the US Department of Health...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes