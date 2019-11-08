You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York judge orders Trump to pay US$2m in damages to charities

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 10:26 AM

rk_Donaldtrump_081119.jpg
A New York judge on Thursday ordered Donald Trump to pay US$2 million for using his former charity to further his political and business interests, adding to the president's legal woes.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] A New York judge on Thursday ordered Donald Trump to pay US$2 million for using his former charity to further his political and business interests, adding to the president's legal woes.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the New York Supreme Court told him to pay the damages to a group of non-profit organisations to settle a civil lawsuit brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat.

Ms James filed the lawsuit against the Trump Foundation in June last year, accusing it of "persistently illegal conduct" that included improper coordination between the charity and his campaign team during his 2016 White House bid.

Mr Trump agreed to shut down his personal charity in December but the suit moved ahead regardless as prosecutors sought millions of dollars in restitution and penalties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"(The ruling) is a major victory in our efforts to protect charitable assets and hold accountable those who would abuse charities for personal gain," Ms James said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

North Korean defector says Kim 'doesn't deserve' Trump's compliments

The suit accused Mr Trump of using foundation funds to settle lawsuits, promote his Trump-branded hotels, and for personal spending, including the purchase of a portrait of himself to display at one of his golf clubs.

It also said that in early 2016 while Mr Trump was running for president, he organised what was billed as a Trump Foundation fundraiser but was actually a campaign event.

Mr Trump accused Ms James of "deliberately mischaracterising this settlement for political purposes," and said the resolution of the case was not damages, but simply donations to the charities.

"Every penny of the US$19 million raised by the Trump Foundation went to hundreds of great charitable causes with almost no expenses," he said in a statement.

"It has been 4 years of politically motivated harassment. (...) All they found was incredibly effective philanthropy and some small technical violations, such as not keeping board minutes."

The ruling was the third legal setback Mr Trump suffered in his native New York this week.

On Monday, a US appeals court ruled that he must release eight years of tax returns which he promised during the campaign to make public after an audit, but has since refused to share.

The same day, US magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accuses Mr Trump of rape, sued the president for defamation after he accused her of making up the allegation.

AFP

Government & Economy

China calls Hong Kong protesters 'mobsters' after stabbing

Japan September household spending surged 9.5% before tax hike

China, US agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

Facebook unveils steps to combat 2020 US elections disinformation

Former NYC mayor Bloomberg preparing presidential run: US media

US official criticises countries 'opening their arms' to Chinese 5G

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 10:40 AM
Government & Economy

China calls Hong Kong protesters 'mobsters' after stabbing

[BEIJING] China has slammed radical protesters in Hong Kong as "mobsters" using violence to influence upcoming local...

Nov 8, 2019 10:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree named exclusive tech provider for Malaysia tourism mixed project

CATALIST-LISTED Vividthree Holdings will be the exclusive provider of immersive technology, gamification and IT...

Nov 8, 2019 09:57 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares flat as gold miners slump, New Zealand rises

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were little changed in early Friday trade, as gains in the energy sector were...

Nov 8, 2019 09:54 AM
Banking & Finance

KKR's new Asia-focused fund targets record US$15b in 2020: sources

[HONG KONG] Global private equity group KKR & Co is targeting a record US$15 billion for a new Asia-focused...

Nov 8, 2019 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at Friday's open following another record lead from Wall Street, fuelled by fresh...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly