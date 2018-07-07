You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York jury convicts two men for trading on hacked press releases

Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 5:54 AM

[NEW YORK] A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York on Friday convicted two men for their roles in an international scheme to make millions of dollars by illegally trading on corporate press releases that were stolen by computer hackers before they became public.

Vitaly Korchevsky, a Pennsylvania pastor and former Morgan Stanley vice president, and co-defendant Vladislav Khalupsky were each found guilty on two securities fraud and three conspiracy counts, a spokesman for US Attorney Richard Donoghue in Brooklyn said.

The defendants had been among 10 people, including seven traders and three Ukraine-based hackers, criminally charged in Brooklyn and New Jersey over what US authorities have called the largest known hacking scheme to game financial markets.

Authorities said more than 150,000 press releases were stolen from Business Wire, Marketwired and PR Newswire from February 2010 to August 2015, and used to generated in excess of US$100 million of illegal trading profit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Traders allegedly gave hackers "shopping lists" or "wish lists" of releases they wanted to see in advance, and traded in such companies as Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Home Depot Inc, Panera Bread Co, Qualcomm Inc and Weight Watchers International Inc.

Korchevsky, 53, has lived in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, while Khalupsky, 48, has lived in Brooklyn and Odessa, Ukraine, prosecutors said. Their trial began on June 12.

"It is a sad day for Mr. Korchevsky," his lawyer Steven Brill said in an email. "But we will fight on and begin preparing for sentencing and a full appeal."

Federal public defenders who represented Khalupsky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Business Wire is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PR Newswire is owned by Cision Ltd , and Marketwired is owned by West Corp.

None was accused of wrongdoing.

The case is US v. Korchevsky et al, US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00381.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore beats NY, Seoul in ranking of smart city govts

Wage gains slow, unemployment up from 18-year low

China retaliates as US tariffs kick in; Trump vows another round of duties

Abandoned, unwanted and detained

Open-plan offices are making us less social

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Editor's Choice

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Trade tensions, rising interest rates 'likely triggered property tightening'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening