You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York mayor hints he may end 2020 presidential bid

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 6:47 AM

nz_blasio_050928.jpg
New York mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday he may drop out of the race to become the 2020 Democratic candidate as early as next month if he fails to muster more support.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] New York mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday he may drop out of the race to become the 2020 Democratic candidate as early as next month if he fails to muster more support.

Mr De Blasio, 58, is flagging in the polls on just one per cent and faces an uphill battle to meet the criteria required to participate in a key television debate scheduled for mid-October.

"I think the logical thing to say is I'm going to go and try and make the October debates and if I can, that's a good reason to keep going forward, and if I can't, I think it's really tough to conceive of continuing," he told reporters.

It was the first time Mr de Blasio has considered publicly that he could quit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Candidates in the crowded field will have to register two per cent in four recent polls and have at least 130,000 separate donors in at least 20 US states by October 1 to qualify for the debate.

Mr De Blasio will miss the next debate, on September 12, after failing to meet the criteria, with voters unconvinced he has what it takes to defeat President Donald Trump at the polls.

Six candidates have already dropped out but there are 20 left. More are expected to quit before October's debate.

AFP

Government & Economy

Brexit ordeal unmasks PM Johnson's ruthless side

Getting out - tariffs push some US manufacturers to exit China

Trump displays incorrectly altered map of Hurricane Dorian path

US offered millions in cash to captain of Iranian tanker

Italian PM sets seal on new government, unveils cabinet

US slaps fresh duties on Chinese, Mexican steel goods

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BT_20190905_SPDEEP5_3883560.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Technology

Old money, young talent a potent mix to take Singapore's deep-tech scene forward: panellists

BP_Elections Department_050919_1.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Boundaries panel formed in first formal step towards next Singapore GE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly