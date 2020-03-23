You are here

New Zealand announces move to enter lockdown over next 48 hours

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 9:29 AM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into its highest alert level, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The move means bars, cafes, restaurants and cinemas will be shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, Ms Ardern said, adding that the country was well supplied.

All schools will be closed from Tuesday, she said.

"New Zealand is now preparing to go into self isolation," Ms Ardern told a news conference.

