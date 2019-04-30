New Zealand business confidence little changed in April: ANZ survey

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand business sentiment was little changed in April, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 37.5 per cent of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with 38 per cent in the previous poll.

A net 7.1 per cent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, up from 6.3 per cent last month.

REUTERS