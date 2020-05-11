New Zealand business confidence sees small bounce in May: ANZ survey

[WELLINGTON] The outlook for business in New Zealand for May saw a small bounce across all forward-looking activity indicators, but levels still remain low because of coronavirus concerns, a preliminary reading of an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey's headline measure for May showed a net 45.6 per cent of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 66.6 per cent pessimism level in the final survey at the end of April.

A net 42.0 per cent of respondents expected weaker activity for their own businesses in the next 12 months, from 55.1 per cent in the last survey.

