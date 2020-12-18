New Zealand business confidence turns positive first time since August 2017: survey

New Zealand business sentiment jumped to multi-year highs in December, turning positive for the first time since August 2017, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Friday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 9.4 per cent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead.

It compared with net 6.9 per cent pessimism in the previous poll in November.

A net 21.7 per cent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, the highest level since March 2018, compared with 9.1 per cent last month.

